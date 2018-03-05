Asian equities drop as investors flee to safe havens

Sydney — Asian investors dumped shares and drove to the safety of the yen and gold on Monday, amid fear of a global trade war and political uncertainty in Italy, risks that cloud the outlook for world growth.

Italian voters delivered a hung parliament on Sunday, flocking to anti-establishment and far-right parties in record numbers and putting the eurozone’s third-largest economy into a political gridlock that could take months to clear.

The euro traded choppily near $1.2320, easing from a two-week high of $1.2365 as the eurosceptic 5-Star Movement’s support soared to make it the largest single party, according to projections based on early vote-counting.

In the US, President Donald Trump proposed tariffs on imported steel and aluminium, a pledge that met with warnings of retaliation from the rest of the world at the weekend.

The spectre of a global trade war hit risk appetite, sending MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down 0.8% to the lowest since mid-February.

US stock futures did not inspire much confidence, with S&P E-Minis down 0.6% and Dow futures off 0.4%.

"The messy Italian election result adds a bit to the nervousness to global equity markets at present," said Shane Oliver, Sydney-based chief economist at AMP.

"The Italian election … does run the risk of making Italy’s public finances worse than they already are with no progress in addressing Italy’s long-term competitiveness problems."

The euro still found support after Germany’s Social Democrat party decisively backed the renewal of an alliance with Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives, allowing her to form a new government more than five months since the country’s inconclusive election.

The euro also got a lift from some safe-haven flows, as did the yen.

The dollar fell for a fourth straight session to trade near ¥105.52, but was slightly above Friday’s low of ¥105.23, a level not seen since November 2016.

"Nothing’s happened over the weekend to soften concerns about trade wars or retaliatory actions by other countries," said Ray Attrill, head of forex strategy at National Australia Bank. "There is no rowing back so that gets us to a cautious start."

Canada and Mexico have threatened retaliation, and the European Union said it would apply 25% tariffs on about $3.5bn of imports from the US if Trump carried out his threat.

China said on Sunday it did not want a trade war with the US but would defend its interests, warning that policies based on "mistaken assumptions" would damage bilateral relations.

Soft shares

Investors fear the current momentum in the global economy could be lost if Trump starts a trade war.

Asian markets were a sea of red with Japan’s Nikkei and South Korea’s Kospi both down about 1%, while Chinese shares eased too after starting on a positive note.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index slipped 1.4%.

"Frustrations with a lack of market access and a lack of fair trade are understandable," said Peter Jolly, global head of research for National Australia Bank.

"If this escalation draws that into focus with some improvement, that would be positive. But retaliatory tit-for-tat measures would weigh against market access, at cost to growth, with increases in trade prices, costs and inflation."

Investors will keep an eye on a deluge of data this week, culminating in US nonfarm payrolls on Friday.

The annual opening of the National People’s Congress in China was another focus for investors. China’s parliament has kept the economy’s growth target at 6.5% for this year.

In commodities, oil prices climbed ahead of a meeting between the Opec cartel and US shale companies in Houston, raising expectations that oil producers will discuss further ways to clear a global glut.

Brent crude was up 25c at $64.63 a barrel while US light crude added 23c to $61.48.

Spot gold climbed 0.3% to $1,326.46.

