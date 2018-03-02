Rand stable after overnight gains, as market eyes possible global trade war

The rand was little changed against major global currencies shortly before noon on Friday, following gains overnight, when the dollar came under pressure from protectionist moves from US President Donald Trump’s administration.

Trump’s threat to slap tariffs on steel and aluminium imports from next week has sparked fears of tit-for-tat responses from major trading partners. The announcement on Thursday hit global equities hard.

However, markets were also digesting comments from US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell, who sought to calm market nerves about monetary policy tightening. Powell said evidence of wage growth in the US — a precursor to inflation — was largely absent in recent data releases.

Analysts said sentiment towards SA had also cooled, as political efforts to implement expropriation of land without compensation continued. The market had a right to be concerned that the process had not been properly communicated, said Rand Merchant Bank analyst Isaah Mhlanga.

At 11.30am‚ the rand was at R11.8540 the dollar from R11.8508‚ R14.5538 to the euro from R14.5364 and at R16.3408 to the pound from R16.3249. The euro was at $1.2277 from $1.2268.