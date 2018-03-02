Rand remains edgy on shifting perceptions in global markets

The rand stabilised at much weaker levels on Friday, but headed for its biggest weekly loss to dollar since late October, in a fairly dramatic reversal of fortune for the local currency.

The rand was at the mercy of shifting perceptions in global markets, though some say the proposal to expropriate land without compensation may have sent out a negative signal to the markets.

The rand has lost nearly 3% of its value to the dollar so far this week, though the drop came off a relatively high base when using December as a benchmark.

Markets were jittery in early trade, after US President Donald Trump followed through on his protectionist rhetoric, sparking fears of so-called trade war if the affected countries retaliated.

Trump intends to impose 25% tariffs on imported steel and 10% on imported aluminium products.

The announcement on Thursday hit risk assets, but US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell sought to calm market nerves when he said evidence of wage growth — a precursor to inflation — was largely absent.

At 10.11, the rand was at R11.8765 the dollar from R11.8508, R14.5547 to the euro from R14.5364 and at R16.3421 to the pound from R16.3249

The euro was at $1.2255 from $1.2268.