Oil to post first weekly decline in three weeks after sell-off in global stocks

London — On Friday, oil prices were set to post their first weekly decline in three weeks following a sell-off in global stock markets after news of planned US tariffs on steel and aluminium raised fears of a trade war.

US President Donald Trump announced he would impose hefty tariffs on the two metals to protect US producers, risking retaliation from major trade partners such as China, Europe and neighbouring Canada.

Brent crude rose marginally to $63.85 a barrel by 11.25am GMT, while US crude was down 4c at $60.95. Both contracts are set for weekly declines.

"The rise in total US commercial stocks coupled with a new high in domestic crude production made for a soft backdrop," Stephen Brennock, analyst at London brokerage PVM Oil Associates, said in a note.

US crude stocks rose last week, even as refineries hiked output, increasing by 3-million barrels compared with expectations for a gain of 2.1-million barrels. Still, stocks fell again at Cushing in Oklahoma, with inventories down by 1.2-million barrels in a 10th consecutive week of decline, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said this week.

"Although de-stocking in Cushing has continued, with stocks there falling below 30-million barrels for the first time since late 2014, the overall increase in US oil stocks has overshadowed the good news," Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at Forex.com, said in a note.

Oil cartel Opec will hold a dinner on Monday in Houston with US shale firms, the latest sign of the producer group widening talks about how best to tame a global oil glut. US crude output slipped in the last month of 2017, but in November hit an all-time high of 10.057-million barrels per day (bpd).

Weekly data showed another record and further gains are expected.

"The market is not showing any obvious signs of turning the mood around. We are being driven by the pick-up in US inventories and in general terms the market went a bit too far too soon," said Ric Spooner, chief market analyst at CMC Markets in Sydney. "Then we have the volatility in the dollar and the implications of the tariff news to factor in."

