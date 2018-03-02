The JSE fell on Friday, in line with generally lower global markets, as risk assets fell out of favour on the prospect of an economic conflict between the US and its major trading partners.

Local gold miners, however, gained on a weaker rand and higher precious metal price. The prospect of the US implementing import tariffs on steel and aluminium helped drive investors towards safe-haven assets, including gold.

Banks and the financial index also held up relatively well, lifted by market-pleasing results from Nedbank. In late afternoon trade, the rand hovered at just less than R12 to the dollar, although major rand hedges, with the exception of Anheuser-Busch InBev, were lower.

The direct effect on emerging markets of the imposition of any tariffs by the US next week was likely to be limited, said Capital Economics analysts. The bigger risk was a broader shift towards protectionism, which would hurt exports.

The all share closed 0.31% lower at 57‚744.70 points and the top 40 lost 0.37%. The platinum index shed 1.56%‚ industrials 0.57%‚ banks 0.35% and financials 0.03%. The gold index rose 3.87%‚ property 1.11%‚ food and drug retailers 0.77% and general retailers 0.62%. The all share ended the week 1.65% lower.

Anglo American lost 1.42% to R279.88.

Nedbank rose 1.64% to R294. It earlier reported annual headline earnings to end-December were up‚ but losses from its African activities grew to R810m from R287m in 2016.

Standard Bank lost 0.8% to R217 and Capitec 1.29% to R840.24.

Liberty Holdings dropped 2.93% to R130.90. It earlier reported a 9% increase in normalised headline earnings per share (HEPS) to R9.82 in the year to end-December.

Steinhoff plummeted 19.41% to a record low of R4.11.

Hyprop rose 2.27% to R112. On Friday it reported a rise in its interim dividend of 8.3%.

There was little respite for stocks in the Resilient stable‚ with it losing 2.27% to R62.54; Nepi Rockcastle lost 0.8% to R116.

Naspers was 1.37% lower at R3‚251.58.

Mondi Ltd leapt 5.91% to R317.50. It earlier reported annual profit before tax rose 5% to â‚¬887m.

At 5.40pm, the Dow was off 1.39% to 24‚255.48 points‚ while in Europe‚ the CAC 40 was off 2.2%‚ the DAX 30 2.02% and the FTSE 100 1.35%.

At the same time, gold was up 0.43% to $1‚322.70 an ounce while platinum had fallen 0.37% to $964.13. Brent crude was down 1.35% to $63.30

The top-40 Alsi futures index fell 0.54% to 50‚616 points‚ having lost 2.02% in the week. The number of contracts traded was 23‚040 from Thursday’s 32‚325.