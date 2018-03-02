Local politics and US trade-war talk unsettles rand

The rand was weaker against major currencies on Friday afternoon, despite the greenback losing ground to the euro on concern of a possible trade war following protectionist measures announced by US President Donald Trump’s administration.

A number of local political issues also kept the rand on the back foot, including the threat of the expropriation of land without compensation.

The global economy has feared a trade war since Trump became US president, said FXTM analyst Jameel Ahmad. "This could mean weaker stocks and shares, whereas investors might be encouraged to look at safe havens like gold and the Japanese yen."

At 3pm the rand was at R11.9602 to the dollar from R11.8508, at R14.7242 to the euro from R14.5364 and at R16.4918 to the pound from R16.3249.

The euro was at $1.2311 from $1.2268.

Trump said the US would impose import tariffs on steel and aluminium imports, which might spark some retaliation from China and had the potential to start a global trade war.

Markets were still digesting comments from US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell, who sought to calm market nerves about monetary policy tightening. Powell said evidence of wage growth in the US — a precursor to inflation — was largely absent in recent data releases.