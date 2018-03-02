Markets

Investors ‘not rushing into global markets’

02 March 2018 - 06:03 Maarten Mittner
Local investors appear not to be rushing into global markets following the increased prudential limits on offshore investments announced in the budget last week.

Institutional funds might be first off the mark, analysts said, with interest expected to be lower among retail investors. "Although foreign exposure is an important part of any balanced investment portfolio, we have certainly not seen an increase in inquiries from clients to lift their offshore exposure," said Afrifocus Securities portfolio manager Ferdi Heyneke.

The limits for collective investment schemes, investment managers and long-term insurers will rise on April 1 from 35% to 40% and for retirement funds from 25% to 30%. "It presents an opportunity for investors to use [the increased limits] in future, against the backdrop of a strong rand."

Old Mutual Corporate head Malusi Ndlovu said the increase in prudential limits was pleasing, as it allowed for better diversity within funds. Militating against an offshore rush was that the cap for retirement fund lump-sum deductions for tax purposes remained unchanged at R350,000. "That might prevent high-income earners from contributing more as they get closer to the limit," Ndlovu said.

At the same time the economy could see a greater inflow of dividends from foreign sources, which would support the rand and cut the current-account deficit.

Although the announcement by former finance minister Malusi Gigaba did elicit some criticism in that it supposedly favoured the wealthy, analysts said other countries often used a firmer currency as an opportunity to diversify asset risk. "Chile and Canada also widened their investment restrictions, as confidence in the resilience of their markets increased," Schroders analyst Gavin Ralston said.

High valuations on US markets might be an added deterrent to rush into offshore investments. The Dow Jones has gained 2.8% so far in 2018, after gaining 25% in 2017.

However, technical analysis showed the US market only to be slightly overvalued, said Stanlib retail investment director Paul Hansen. "What appears to be more of a factor is that Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway cannot find suitable investments at what he considers to be a fair price," he said.

That might make European markets a better option.

The global backdrop remains supportive for SA, said Old Mutual Multi-Managers analyst Dave Mohr. "This includes strong global economic growth, firmer commodity prices, inflation that is still mild, but rising, and central banks that are careful not to overreact," he said.

mittnerm@fm.co.za

SA has window to capitalise on lowest borrowing costs in four years

But waiting for a possible reprieve from Moody’s later in March risks SA paying more, with the Fed almost certain to lift US rates and with ...
Economy
15 hours ago

After vocal protests against VAT hike, more foods could be zero-rated to help poor

Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane says a team led by Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene will look into this possibility
Economy
21 hours ago

Online budget tool: less taxing on your brain

A website created through an ambitious collaboration helps people navigate information about the national budget easily
News & Fox
1 day ago

