Gold inches higher as dollar feels heat of Trump’s tariff talk

Bengaluru — Gold prices rose slightly on Friday as the dollar eased on the fear of an imminent trade war following US President Donald Trump’s decision to impose steep tariffs on imported steel and aluminium.

Spot gold had risen by 0.1% to $1,316.84/oz by 4.12am GMT, but was on track for a second consecutive weekly drop after having declined 0.9% so far.

Prices fell to the lowest since January 2, at $1,302.61, in the previous session under pressure from expectations of more interest rate increases in the US than expected this year.

US gold futures were up almost 1% at $1,317.7/oz on Friday.

"The US imposed trade tariffs and those that come back our way in the form of retaliation should be net negative for the dollar and could conceivably provide gold with some support," INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir said in a note.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of major currencies, was down 0.2% at 90.171. It shed 0.4% overnight, pulling back from a six-week high of 90.932 touched early on Thursday, after Trump’s decision. The Trump administration said the tariffs would protect US industry, but the dollar and Wall Street shares slumped as the plan sparked fears of a trade war and worries about its potentially negative impact on the world’s largest economy.

Meanwhile, Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell said on Thursday there was no evidence the US economy was overheating, and labour markets might still have room to improve as the central bank sticks with a gradual pace of rate hikes.

The precious metals market would continue looking out for interest rates along with the dollar’s movement, said Dick Poon, general manager at Heraeus Metals Hong Kong.

A stronger dollar and higher interest rates reduce demand for non-interest bearing gold as the metal becomes more expensive for holders of other currencies.

"Weaker equity markets could also provide a shot in the arm for the precious metal," said Meir.

Stock markets in Asia on Friday extended a Wall Street rout as the risk of global trade war spooked investors.

Spot gold was expected to bounce more into a range of $1,325/oz-$1,332/oz, following its failure to break a support at $1,303, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust rose 0.35% to 833.98 tonnes on Thursday from 831.03 tonnes on Wednesday.

In other precious metals, silver was down 0.3% at $16.41/oz after touching its lowest in more than two months at $16.16 in the previous session.

Platinum was 0.1% lower at $965.40/oz after falling to its lowest since January 4 at $950.50 on Thursday.

Palladium rose 0.2% to $991 after recording its biggest one-day percentage fall of 5.1% since January 25, 2017, in the previous session.

Reuters