Futures extend losses to third session, as JSE falls, and Dow extends slump

South African futures fell on Friday, tracking the weaker JSE, as global sentiment cooled on the prospect of rising tension between the US and its major trading partners.

US President Donald Trump’s announcement of import tariffs on steel and aluminium products rattled markets on Friday, with major European and US equity markets sharply lower.

On the JSE, gold miners gained as investors sought safe-haven assets, although most major indices were lower. Focus is expected to remain on a possible trade conflict, as the EU, Canada and China consider a response to the moves by the Trump administration.

Locally, the coming week will be busy in terms of corporate results, while Tuesday will see the release of Statistics SA’s GDP figures for 2017.

The all share closed 0.31% lower at 57‚744.70 points and the top 40 lost 0.37%. The platinum index shed 1.56%‚ industrials 0.57%‚ banks 0.35% and financials 0.03%. The gold index rose 3.87%‚ property 1.11%‚ food and drug retailers 0.77% and general retailers 0.62%.

At 5.40pm, the Dow was off 1.39% to 24,255.48 points, while in Europe the CAC 40 was off 2.2%, the DAX 30 2.02% and the FTSE 100 1.35%.

At the same time, gold was up 0.43% to $1,322.70 an ounce while platinum had fallen 0.37% to $964.13. Brent crude was down 1.35% to $63.30

The top-40 Alsi futures index fell 0.54% to 50,616 points, having lost 2.02% in the week. The number of contracts traded was 23,040 from Thursday’s 32,325.