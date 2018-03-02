Equities tumble after Trump sparks fear of a trade war

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 lost 36.16 points, or 1.33%, to 2,677.67 on Thursday, coming a day after investors sold off heavily on the concern taht the Federal Reserve might increase rates more than expected this year.

Trump’s latest trade salvo comes after Washington slapped steep tariffs on imports of solar panels and washing machines in January, prompting China to launch an anti-dumping and anti-subsidy investigation into imports of sorghum from the US.

The anxiety over tit-for-tat moves was underscored by Canada’s quick response, with officials in Ottawa saying they would retaliate against any US tariffs on steel and aluminium products.

With markets fretting about the pace of US rate increases this year, the worry is that escalating trade protectionism would dent world growth and corporate earning, key drivers of a rally in equities last year.

The concerns of a harmful trade war eclipsed the upbeat US economic data published on Thursday, including a rise in the manufacturing index to 14-year highs and another showing the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits hitting a 48-year low.

US inflation picked up as the PCE price index, a gauge of underlying inflation, advanced 0.3% in January — the largest gain since January 2017. On the year, it posted an increase of 1.5%, in line with the previous two months.

"Even if you manufacture goods, if someone doesn’t buy them, you have to scale back your production, leading to slowdown in global economic activities," said Daisuke Uno, chief strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Bank.

"I would expect markets entered another period of correction," he added.

US treasury yields fell as the risk of a trade war appeared to push aside considerations of inflation, a major theme that spooked global financial markets earlier this year.

The 10-year US treasuries yield fell to 2.811%, hitting its lowest level in three weeks and further extending the distance from its four-year peak of 2.957% touched on February 21.

Some say, on the other hand, markets may be overreacting.

"Trump has been repeatedly boasting about rise in share prices. If this is going to lead to a sustained drop in sharp prices, I bet he is likely to change his stance," said Nobuyuki Kashihara, head of research at Asset Management One.

In the currency market, the dollar’s rebound following the bullish comments on the US economy from new Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday lost steam.