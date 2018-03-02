Bonds follow weaker rand as US protectionism rattles markets

Local government bonds were softer on Friday afternoon, tracking the rand, as risk assets came under pressure from US President Donald Trump’s announcement of the imposition of certain import tariffs.

The prospect of charges on imported steel and aluminium products has already prompted threats of retaliation from major US trading partners.

"The announcement has also come at a time when investor sentiment is already fragile, with markets having been rocked by the prospect of more aggressive US monetary policy tightening, which Trump is already partially responsible for after passing the tax reform measures late last year," said Oanda analyst Craig Erlam.

Analysts said while local factors were taking a back seat to the global environment, investors were wary regarding the ongoing debate over the expropriation of land without compensation.

At 3pm, the R186 was bid at 8.170% from 8.125% and the R207 at 6.73% from 6.72%. The rand was R11.9613 to the dollar from R11.8508.