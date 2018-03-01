Rising US inventories keep oil on losing streak

London — Oil fell for a third day on Thursday, trading further below $65 a barrel as rising US inventories, record output and a stronger dollar outweighed high Opec compliance with its supply-cutting deal.

A US government report on Wednesday showed a larger-than-expected increase in US crude inventories and a rise in petrol stocks. US crude output reached a record in November, although it slipped in the last month of 2017.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, was down eight US cents at $64.65 a barrel at 10.03am GMT. US crude was down 19c at $61.45.

US crude output hit a record 10.057-million barrels per day in November and fell slightly in December, the government said on Wednesday, but further gains were expected.

"Weekly figures suggest the upward trend will resume in January and February and the old records are likely to be smashed," said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM.

Oil also fell due to a stronger US dollar, which makes commodities denominated in the US currency more expensive for other currency holders. The dollar index hit a six-week high on Thursday.

The rise in US output in recent weeks has been overshadowing supply curbs by other producers, led by oil cartel Opec and Russia.

"Despite the expanding output curbs by Opec and nonOpec members such as Russia, the market has been focusing more on rising US output since around late January," said Tomomichi Akuta, senior economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Research and Consulting in Tokyo.

Opec and its allies began to cut supply a year ago to get rid of a glut. The group’s production fell in February to a 10-month low, a Reuters survey found on Wednesday.

