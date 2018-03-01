Rand wilts under pressure of resurgent dollar

The rand was weaker on Thursday morning, as the dollar continued to flex its muscles against a basket of currencies.

The local currency changed hands to the dollar at R11.84, further backing away from 11.51 touched earlier in the week, which represented the best level in three years.

US Federal Reserve chairperson Jerome Powell set the tone for the strength in the greenback when his address before the US Congress earlier in the week was interpreted to be leaning towards more interest-rate increases.

At the same time, the latest eurozone inflation data came in weaker than expected, casting new doubts about whether the European Central Bank would soon wind down monetary stimulus.

"South African politics is old hat now, despite the land reform story that has been in the press over the past couple of days," Standard Bank trader Warrick Butler said in an e-mailed note.

"Don’t believe for one minute that these headlines have had anything to do with the rand’s weakness off the R11.50 support base."

Sustained strength in the dollar could hurt the rand and SA’s inflation outlook, thus complicating the task of the Reserve Bank when deciding on interest rates.

At 10.17am, the rand was at R11.8403 to the dollar from R11.7948, R14.4554 to the euro from R14.3816 and at R16.2897 to the pound from R16.2283

The euro was at $1.2208 from $1.2193