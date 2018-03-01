Rand weakens to two-week low as euro loses ground to dollar

The rand weakened to a two-week low against the dollar on Thursday afternoon, as the euro lost ground to the greenback, following reports of eurozone inflation slowing to a 14-month low of 1.2% in February.

The dollar has firmed recently on the prospect of four possible interest-rate hikes this year in the US, instead of the expected three.

Analysts said global issues were still having a predominant effect on the rand, while local political news was also a concern, including the possible expropriation of land without compensation.

"The rand weakness is most likely linked to a strengthening dollar," said FXTM analyst Lukman Otunuga.

The second session of US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s congressional testimony was scheduled for Thursday afternoon. The rand would be at risk of further losses over the near-term if Powell provided additional encouragement to dollar buyers, he said.

At 3pm the rand was at R11.915 to the dollar from R11.7948, at R14.4984 to the euro from R14.3816 and at R16.374 to the pound from R16.2283.

The euro was at $1.2169 from $1.2193.

The pound also continued to weaken against the dollar as concern over a hard Brexit increased.

UK prime minister Theresa May, in an unusually harsh rebuttal, rejected EU guidelines to prevent a hard border between Ireland and Northern Ireland as part of an eventual deal with the UK. This issue has put increased pressure on the pound, with little indication on how the dispute will eventually be solved.

The pound was at $1.3743 from $1.376. It firmed to $1.4138 on January 25.