JSE retreats slightly but holds up well against international markets

The JSE was a little lower on Thursday, but managed to outperform its international peers as it found some relief from a weaker rand.

The all share was off 0.18% at 58,218.30 points at lunchtime, with big diversified miners faring worst as a result of lower commodity prices due to a stronger dollar.

Financial and banking stocks held up well despite the weaker local currency and higher bond yields, which are usually negative for both sectors.

The rand weakened to a low of R11.93 to the dollar for the first time in two weeks, pressured by increased perceptions that US interest rates could increase faster than currently projected.

US Federal Reserve chairperson Jerome Powell set the ball rolling with his comments earlier in the week, which suggested the US economy could handle more than the three interest-rate increases that the market is currently projecting for this year.

This played out negatively on world equity markets, which are sensitive to increases in interest rates.

Peregrine Treasury analyst Bianca Botes said investors were positioning themselves for a risk-off environment by moving out of emerging-market assets.

Europe’s leading markets were a lot weaker at midday, following a mixed session in Asia, where Japan’s Nikkei 225 lost 1.56%.

Momentum Securities analysts said the uncertainty around US interest rates would likely to be a recurring theme in the months ahead and "plays into our view that overall volatility levels are likely to be more elevated than [in] 2017".

Rand hedge Anheuser-Busch InBev leapt 5.91% to R1,335.91 after it earlier reported a 5.1% increase in revenue to $45.5bn for the year to end-December.

Petrochemical company Sasol dropped 1.74% to R409.51, Anglo American 1.23% to R288.89 and BHP 1.49% to R241.22.

Sibanye-Stillwater gained 2.38% to R11.62 and Impala Platinum 2.33% to R30.80, helped in part by the weaker rand.

Capitec, which missed out on the so-called Ramaphosa rally as a result of a critical Viceroy Research report, regained 2.47% to R853.03. Santam slipped 1.73% to R301.68.

Private equity group Brait, partly owned by billionaire investor Christo Wiese, lost 2.21% to R43.86, but ended February with gains of 16%.

Scandal-ridden Steinhoff slumped 8.97% to R5.28, while Pick n Pay gave up 2.88% to R70.57.

Ascendis Health rose 7.85% to R12.78, after earlier reporting a 20% rise in first-half normalised headline earnings. Life Healthcare rose 1.99% to R27.70.