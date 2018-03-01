JSE opens weaker amid warnings of overheating markets

The JSE opened weaker on Thursday, as global miners and some rand hedges retreated despite a weaker rand.

Platinum and gold stocks were higher on lower metal prices.

Subdued results from Absa had an initial negative effect on the banking sector, while individual shares in the property sector continue to struggle.

The dollar has strengthened since US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell’s hawkish comments, causing US bond yields to rise. This implies greater risk for equities.

The Dow closed weaker for the second consecutive session on Wednesday, losing 1.5%. Asian markets were mixed on Thursday morning, with the Nikkei 225 down 1.56% and the Hang Seng up 0.26%.

If present trends continue, the Dow might be heading for its third weekly lower close in two months, raising concern about the state of global equity markets.

BMI Research analysts said in a note that tightening monetary policy, particularly the US, indicated that the global economy was on the verge of overheating.

These views were echoed by BlackRock in a note on Thursday, saying the risks of the US overheating amid swelling budget deficits had risen. But it was difficult to gauge the degree of overheating in an economy.

"However, potential growth may be higher than is widely assumed, supported by robust technology spending and a budding recovery in business investment, which should revive productivity growth," BlackRock said.