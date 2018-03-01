JSE opens weaker amid warnings of overheating markets
The JSE opened weaker on Thursday, as global miners and some rand hedges retreated despite a weaker rand.
Platinum and gold stocks were higher on lower metal prices.
Subdued results from Absa had an initial negative effect on the banking sector, while individual shares in the property sector continue to struggle.
The dollar has strengthened since US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell’s hawkish comments, causing US bond yields to rise. This implies greater risk for equities.
The Dow closed weaker for the second consecutive session on Wednesday, losing 1.5%. Asian markets were mixed on Thursday morning, with the Nikkei 225 down 1.56% and the Hang Seng up 0.26%.
If present trends continue, the Dow might be heading for its third weekly lower close in two months, raising concern about the state of global equity markets.
BMI Research analysts said in a note that tightening monetary policy, particularly the US, indicated that the global economy was on the verge of overheating.
These views were echoed by BlackRock in a note on Thursday, saying the risks of the US overheating amid swelling budget deficits had risen. But it was difficult to gauge the degree of overheating in an economy.
"However, potential growth may be higher than is widely assumed, supported by robust technology spending and a budding recovery in business investment, which should revive productivity growth," BlackRock said.
At 9.35am the all share was 0.26% lower at 58,173.30 points and the top 40 had lost 0.2%. Resources dropped 1.05%, general retailers 0.85%, banks 0.62% and property 0.44%. The platinum index rose 1.22% and the gold index 1.09%.
Sasol shed 1.98% to R408.50.
British American Tobacco dropped 1.09% to R699.06.
Harmony climbed 2.24% to R24.15 and Sibanye-Stillwater was up 2.2% at R11.60.
Barclays Africa, which intends changing its name back to Absa, was 0.8% lower at R196.92. The group said annual normalised diluted headline earnings per share (HEPS) grew 4% to 1,837.7c. Credit impairments fell 20% to R7bn, resulting in a 0.87% credit loss ratio from 1.08%.
Steinhoff was 4.48% lower at R5.54 after the JSE announced that trading of the company’s preference shares had been suspended after subsidiary Steinhoff Investment Holdings failed to submit its annual report before February 28.
Growthpoint added 0.885 to R29.76, but Nepi Rockcastle lost 0.54% to R118.59.
Naspers gained 1.85 to R3,330.
Please sign in or register to comment.