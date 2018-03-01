Gold slips to three-week amid expectation of more hawkish Fed comments

London — Gold fell 0.5% on Thursday, extending losses for a third day after comments from Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell this week shored up the expectation for further increases to US interest rates and held the dollar near a five-week peak.

In his debut testimony before Congress on Tuesday, Powell gave an upbeat assessment of the US economic outlook and indicated that the central bank would press ahead with further rate rises after three last year.

Tightening monetary policy tends to weigh on gold because it increases the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets while boosting the dollar, in which the metal is priced.

The second leg of Powell’s testimony, an opportunity to clarify comments made on Tuesday, is due at 3pm GMT.

Spot gold was down 0.5% at $1,311.10/oz by 10.30am GMT, while US gold futures for April delivery were $5.90 lower at $1,312.00. Spot prices earlier hit a three-week low of $1,310.01.

"We still expect the Fed to continue to hike interest rates, as economic growth is doing quite well in the US and fiscal stimulus should help to boost growth further," said Capital Economics analyst Simona Gambarini. "As inflationary pressures build, the Fed will hike by more to prevent inflation from getting our of control. That doesn’t bode well for gold prices. We expect real rates to increase, and that should see the gold price pull back a little."

Gold is on track for a second consecutive week of losses, having fallen 1.3% since Friday, while the metal ended February down 2% to snap three months of gains. The dollar has risen to its highest since mid-January, with the euro also under pressure from benign eurozone inflation data that dented the expectation that the European Central Bank (ECB) will curb its stimulus programme.

From a technical perspective, gold was on the defensive after again failing to break above resistance at $1,362/oz in mid-February, Commerzbank said in a note on Thursday.

"The sell-off has reached the 55-day moving average and the risk is we will see further slippage to the $1,306.95 February 8 low and the 200-day moving average at $1,287.06," it said.

Among other precious metals, silver was down 0.7% at $16.29/oz.

Platinum fell 1.3% to $970.70 and palladium retreated 2.1% to $1,020. Palladium was the best-performing precious metal in February, posting a 1.4% gain.

Silver registered the biggest monthly loss, slipping by more than 5%.

Reuters