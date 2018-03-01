Gold extends its fall, as Jerome Powell’s comments lift dollar

Bengaluru — Gold prices fell for the third day running on Thursday, weighed down by a stronger dollar, while investors awaited the second session of Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell’s testimony before the Senate banking committee later in the day.

Spot gold was 0.2% lower at $1,314.64 an ounce at 4.44am GMT. Prices have fallen about 1% so far this week. US gold futures were down 0.2% at $1,315.40/oz.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of major currencies, was up 0.1% at 90.7. It had earlier touched its highest since January 19 at 90.744.

"Dollar firmness continues to weigh on gold but (the metal) found some support on weakness in equities," said a Hong Kong-based trader.

The US currency, which in February recorded its best monthly performance since November 2016, has been bolstered by Powell’s hawkish stance on the US economy, which has fuelled expectations of interest rates being raised four times this year rather than three.

Higher interest rates tend to boost the dollar and push bond yields up, making greenback denominated, non-yielding gold more expensive for holders of other currencies.

The gold market is keenly waiting for the second round of Powell’s testimony.

"There’s a chance he dials back his hawkish rhetoric, but if he stays the course, there’s always a chance we could see higher repricing of US interest rates and a slightly firmer dollar, which could trigger another leg lower in gold prices," Stephen Innes, Asia-Pacific trading head at Oanda, said in a note.

US economic growth slowed slightly more than initially thought in the fourth quarter, after the strongest pace of consumer spending in three years depleted inventories and drew in imports as businesses struggled to produce enough goods and services.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks skidded on Thursday after the Fed chief’s comments revived fear about the pace of US monetary tightening this year, amid concern that higher borrowing rates could crimp corporate activity and cool economic growth.

Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said spot gold continued to target $1,303 as it had more or less broken a support at $1,317.

Among other precious metals, silver fell 0.3% to $16.35 an ounce.

Platinum fell almost 1% to $973.50 an ounce, while palladium was flat at $1,042.47 an ounce.

