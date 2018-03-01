Futures slip in line with JSE, despite firmer Dow

South African futures fell on Thursday, in line with the JSE, although the local bourse avoided the losses seen on major European equity markets.

Risk-assets remained under pressure on Thursday from the prospect of faster than expected monetary-policy tightening in the US, with Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell continuing his testimony before Congress.

Powell’s appearance before the Senate began as the JSE closed on Thursday, while Friday is light in terms major data releases.

Domestic factors are expected to take a back seat compared to global currency movements. Local data was, however, supportive on Thursday, with the Absa purchasing manager’s index improving in February.

Based on the latest survey, as well as improved sentiment, manufacturing activity looks set to be further boosted, Investec analysts said.

The all share closed 0.69% lower at 57‚923.20 points and the top 40 shed 0.72%. Resources dropped 2.73%‚ general retailers 1.09%‚ platinums 0.77% and industrials 0.42%. Banks gained 0.49%‚ financials 0.19% and food and drug retailers 0.16%.

At 5.58pm the Dow was up 0.33%, while European markets were lower. The FTSE 100 was off 0.59%, the DAX 30 1.45% and the CAC 40 0.81%.

At the same gold was off 0.64% to $1,309.52 an ounce and platinum 1.79% to $963.22. Brent crude had lost 1.16% to $63.90.

The top-40 Alsi futures index fell 0.26% to 51,185 points. The number of contracts traded was 32,325 from Wednesday’s 20,306.