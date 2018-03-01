Bonds softer as rand slips back past R11.80/$

Local government bonds followed a weaker local currency on Thursday morning, as global sentiment remained risk-off, and the dollar rebounded.

The greenback has found support from hawkish commentary from US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell, whose testimony before the US Congress has raised expectations of faster-than-expected monetary policy tightening this year.

Data out on Thursday was not expected to be market moving, and local bond yields should take their cue from developments in the rand, Sasfin Securities bond analysts said.

Powell will continue his testimony on Thursday, when he is expected to face questions from US senators.

Locally, analysts cautioned that the euphoria around political developments widely seen as market-friendly was waning.

Foreign investors had turned into net buyers of local bonds in February, while locals maintained their buying pace in the first two months of 2018, said Sasfin.

At 9.30am the benchmark R186 bond was bid at 8.16% from 8.115% while the R207 was at 6.75% from 6.715%.

The rand was at R11.8320 to the dollar from R11.7948.

The US 10-year Treasury was last seen at 2.8624% from 2.8962%.