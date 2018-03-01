Bonds follow weaker rand as market cautiously awaits more Powell testimony

Local government bonds were softer on Thursday afternoon, in line with the rand, which came under pressure amid global risk-off sentiment.

The dollar has found support from commentary this week by US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell, whose bullish outlook on the US economy has prompted investors to begin pricing in four interest-rate increases this year.

Powell’s testimony has put global equities and emerging-market currencies on the back-foot, something which continued on Thursday.

"It would appear markets are bracing for more hawkish commentary from Powell today when he appears before the Senate Banking Committee, once again discussing the semi-annual monetary policy report," said Oanda analyst Craig Erlam.

Markets will also watch for US economic data, with personal consumption expenditure for January, the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation, due at 3.30pm local time.

At 3pm the R186 was bid at 8.140% from 8.115% and the R207 at 6.730% from 6.715%.

The rand was at R11.9172 to the dollar from R11.7948.