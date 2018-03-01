Asian bourses fall further, as Wall Street’s worst month in two years closes
Tokyo — Asian stocks fell on Thursday after Wall Street marked its worst monthly performance in two years, as new Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell’s hawkish-sounding comments reverberated across risk-asset markets.
Investors have been on edge in recent weeks amid concern that higher interest rates in advanced economies, led by the US, could dent world growth.
Powell, in his first public appearance as head of the Fed, vowed on Tuesday to prevent the economy from overheating while sticking with a plan to gradually raise interest rates.
Those comments, made at a congressional hearing, rekindled speculation in equity markets that the pace of US monetary tightening this year could be more rapid than previously expected, stoking concern that higher borrowing rates could crimp corporate activity and cool economic growth.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.35% and headed for its third day of losses.
Chinese shares bucked the trend and edged up after a private survey showed growth in China’s manufacturing sector picking up to a six-month high. Shanghai shares rose 0.4%.
Australian stocks fell 0.85%, South Korea’s Kospi shed 1.2% and Japan’s Nikkei dropped 1.6%.
The losses in Asia came amid a broad sell-off on Wall Street, where the Dow Jones industrial average and S&P 500 index capped their worst months since January 2016, after suffering sharp losses early in February.
The Dow scaled a record high late in January, before falling about 12% from the peak at the start of February as a rise in US yields to multiyear highs unnerved Wall Street.
The Dow went on to recover the bulk of those losses, before the rebound stalled following Powell’s comments.
The Fed’s last round of economic projections, in December, pointed to three rate increases this year but views expressed by Powell prompted investors to increase bets on four rate increases in 2018.
The dollar has been supported after the Fed chairman’s comments. The dollar index against, which measures the currency a basket of six major currencies, rose to 90.744, its highest since January 19 and last stood at 90.717.
The index has managed to claw back from a three-year low of 88.253 set in mid-February amid fear of a ballooning US budget deficit and lingering concern that Washington could pursue a weak dollar policy took a toll.
"The comeback by the dollar could negatively affect crude oil prices and in turn cool inflation expectations. In that case, the equity markets could be forced to undergo significant adjustments," said Makoto Noji, senior strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities in Tokyo.
US crude oil futures stood little changed at $61.63 a barrel after sliding more than 2% overnight. Brent crude lost 0.17% to $64.62 a barrel.
A stronger dollar tends to weigh on commodities including crude, as it makes it more expensive for non-US buyers of the dollar-denominated products.
The euro was steady at $1.2192 and in close reach of a one-and-a-half-month low of $1.2188 plumbed the previous day. The common currency came under pressure after data on Wednesday showed eurozone inflation slowing to a 14-month low and underscored the European Central Bank’s caution in removing monetary stimulus.
The dollar dipped 0.05% to ¥106.605, having slipped from the week’s peak of ¥107.680 as broader risk aversion favoured its Japanese peer.
The Australian dollar fell 0.5% to $0.7720, its lowest since late December.
Long-term US Treasury yields stood little changed at 2.866% after declining about three basis points overnight on month-end purchases by investors rebalancing their portfolios and weaker Wall Street shares.
Reuters
