Asian bourses fall further, as Wall Street’s worst month in two years closes

Tokyo — Asian stocks fell on Thursday after Wall Street marked its worst monthly performance in two years, as new Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell’s hawkish-sounding comments reverberated across risk-asset markets.

Investors have been on edge in recent weeks amid concern that higher interest rates in advanced economies, led by the US, could dent world growth.

Powell, in his first public appearance as head of the Fed, vowed on Tuesday to prevent the economy from overheating while sticking with a plan to gradually raise interest rates.

Those comments, made at a congressional hearing, rekindled speculation in equity markets that the pace of US monetary tightening this year could be more rapid than previously expected, stoking concern that higher borrowing rates could crimp corporate activity and cool economic growth.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.35% and headed for its third day of losses.

Chinese shares bucked the trend and edged up after a private survey showed growth in China’s manufacturing sector picking up to a six-month high. Shanghai shares rose 0.4%.

Australian stocks fell 0.85%, South Korea’s Kospi shed 1.2% and Japan’s Nikkei dropped 1.6%.

The losses in Asia came amid a broad sell-off on Wall Street, where the Dow Jones industrial average and S&P 500 index capped their worst months since January 2016, after suffering sharp losses early in February.

The Dow scaled a record high late in January, before falling about 12% from the peak at the start of February as a rise in US yields to multiyear highs unnerved Wall Street.

The Dow went on to recover the bulk of those losses, before the rebound stalled following Powell’s comments.

The Fed’s last round of economic projections, in December, pointed to three rate increases this year but views expressed by Powell prompted investors to increase bets on four rate increases in 2018.