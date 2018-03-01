Absa kicks off bank results season on Thursday

The banking results season kicks off on Thursday with Absa’s JSE-listed holding company, Barclays Group Africa, followed by Nedbank on Friday.

Barclays Africa Group has not issued a trading statement, indicating its earnings will be within 20% of the previous year’s.

Barclays Africa Group’s share price performed poorly over 2017, causing its former UK parent Barclays to report on February 22 that it recorded a £1.4bn loss from the sale of 33.7% of the JSE-listed company’s shares over the year.

Barclays’s remaining stake in Barclays Group Africa was 14.9% at December 31.

The UK bank further impaired the value of its holding in its former Johannesburg-based subsidiary by £1.1bn, taking the loss contributed by Barclays Group Africa in Barclays’s 2017 financial year to £2.5bn.

Since the start of 2018, however, Barclays Africa Group’s share price has rebounded 9% to Wednesday’s closing price of R198.50, and Thursday’s results will show if this renewed faith in the bank by investors is warranted.

Anheuser-Busch InBev, whose R2-trillion market capitalisation makes it the JSE’s largest company, is scheduled to release its results for the year to end-December on Thursday.

Impala Platinum on February 19 said that it expected to report on Thursday that its headline loss per share for the six months to end-December narrowed to between 17c and 26c from the matching period’s 71c.

Short-term insurer Santam said on February 21 that it expected to report on Thursday that its headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the year to end-December grew by up to 34%.

"The underwriting results held up well, following two significant catastrophe events, as well as an increase in large property claims during the first half of 2017," Santam said.

Ascendis Health said on January 31 that it expected to report on Thursday that HEPS grew by up to 17%.

The Absa sponsored manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) for February is scheduled for release by Stellenbosch University’s Bureau for Economic Research at 11am.

Investec Bank economist Kamilla Kaplan forecasts PMI to rise from January’s 49.9 to 50.5 points, placing the indicator above the neutral 50 point mark for the first time in nine months.

"The PMI survey for January 2018 improved to essentially a neutral level of 49.9 at the start of 2018, from depressed readings of 44.9 in December, and an average of 47.3 in the fourth quarter of 2017," Kaplan wrote in her weekly economics note.

"The January survey reflected increased output and strengthening demand conditions, with manufacturing sector optimism having risen to seven-year highs. The February survey is projected to reflect a further increase in the PMI gauge to 50.5, as the reported improvement in demand conditions in January should be valid in February as well in the wake of diminishing political uncertainty and a favourable global demand backdrop."

The National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of SA (Naamsa) is scheduled to release February’s new vehicle sales at about 2.30pm.

A poll of economists by Trading Economics expects February’s sales to decline to about 44,300 from January’s 45,890.

"New vehicle sales contracted by 8.9% in January and are likely to have contracted further in February, albeit at a slower pace. The performance of new vehicle sales this year will be influenced by credit conditions, the interest rate environment and new vehicle price inflation, which in turn will be affected by the rand as well as the VAT [value added tax] and ad valorem tax increases announced in the 2018 budget," Kaplan said.