WATCH: Stock pick — Shoprite

28 February 2018 - 09:16 Business Day TV
Zambians walk past a Shoprite store in the capital Lusaka. Picture: REUTERS/SALIM HENRY
Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth chose Shoprite as his stock pick of the day.

He said is was a good idea to “stick with the winners”. Shoprite might be a bit boring and a little expensive, with a price-earnings ratio of 20-23, but the business is well managed and will continue to do well over the next few years.

Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth talks to Business Day TV about Shoprite

