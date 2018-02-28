Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Shoprite
28 February 2018 - 09:16
Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth chose Shoprite as his stock pick of the day.
He said is was a good idea to “stick with the winners”. Shoprite might be a bit boring and a little expensive, with a price-earnings ratio of 20-23, but the business is well managed and will continue to do well over the next few years.
Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth talks to Business Day TV about Shoprite
OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:
Please sign in or register to comment.