WATCH: Stock picks — Apple and Fiserv

28 February 2018
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Drikus Combrinck from CapiCraft chose Apple as his stock pick of the day, while Jean-Pierre Verster from Fairtree Capital chose Fiserv.

Apple is one of the few stocks listed on Nasdaq that is not trading at a 30-plus price-earnings ratio, making it quite cheap. Ninety percent of Apple owners will continue to buy Apple products because they are tied to apps like iTunes, which is a large component of Apple.

Fiserv is a transaction-based global information technology business. The company effectively does the “plumbing” for banks and more than 90% of its businesses are in the US, where there are hundreds of banks. The banks do not all have their own systems so they license the Fiserv system for payments, EFTs and other services. Fiserv charges a little for each transaction.

Drikus Combrinck from CapiCraft tells Business Day TV about Apple and while Jean-Pierre Verster from Fairtree Capital discusses Fiserv

