Subdued industrial activity leaves oil battling to stay positive

London — Oil prices struggled to stay in positive territory on Wednesday after data showed that industrial activity in some of the world’s major crude-consuming nations had softened.

May Brent crude futures were up five US cents at $66.57 a barrel by 10.05am GMT, while the front-month April contract, which expires on Wednesday, was also up 5c at $66.68 a barrel.

US West Texas Intermediate crude was down 5c at $62.96 a barrel.

Traders said oil prices declined on concerns of a slowdown in the global economy after three of the world’s top consumers of crude — China, India and Japan — reported a slowdown in monthly factory activity.

China, the world’s largest importer of oil, reported on Wednesday that growth in factory activity in February was at its lowest since July 2016.

While China’s week-long Lunar New Year holiday earlier in February disrupted business activity, traders also pointed to tougher pollution rules that curtailed factory output.