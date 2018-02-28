Markets

Rand trends weaker on expected higher US inflation

28 February 2018 - 15:50 Maarten Mittner
The rand was marginally weaker on Wednesday afternoon, as the dollar gained ahead of the release of US inflation data later in the day. A higher rate is set to support the dollar and put further pressure on the rand.

Afrifocus Securities portfolio manager Ferdi Heyneke said a lot of the good news reflecting on the Ramaphosa administration has already been priced into the rand. "However, the sentiment remains positive that SA is now on the right track, which could support the rand going forward."

Heyneke said Moody’s credit rating announcement, due towards the end of March, was crucial to the rand’s fortunes. It will come at a time of renewed concern over state-owned enterprises, with Eskom having been further downgraded by S&P Global Ratings on Wednesday morning.

S&P Global puts Eskom deeper into junk

Its fall into the C band lowers it from ‘highly speculative’ to ‘substantial risks’, and a negative outlook suggests it could be headed for ‘default ...
9 hours ago

Eskom remained at risk of facing a distressed exchange situation or default in the next six months, despite securing R30bn in short-term funding from local and international funders, S&P said.

At 3.03pm the rand was at R11.7662 to the dollar from R11.7246, at R14.3767 to the euro from R14.3425, and at R16.2587 to the pound from R16.3104.

The euro was at $1.2221 from $1.2233.

On Tuesday, investors widely read US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell’s first speech to the US Congress as leaning towards more rate increases than were currently projected, strengthening the greenback.

Global stocks fall after comments by Jerome Powell on interest rates

With US 10-year yields again approaching recent four-year highs, New York shares closed 1% lower on Tuesday
4 hours ago

JSE tracks weaker global markets

A drop in Chinese manufacturing activity forces metals prices lower with miners on the local bourse coming under the most pressure as a result
4 hours ago

Subdued industrial activity leaves oil battling to stay positive

China, the world’s largest importer of oil, reported on Wednesday that growth in factory activity in February was at its lowest since July 2016
5 hours ago

Asian shares slip as concern about Chinese PMI adds to worry about US rates

Equities in Asia extend losses and bonds are sold off as weak factory data from China revives concern about global economic growth
10 hours ago

