Rand feels squeeze as dollar strengthens

The rand was relatively stable at weaker levels on Wednesday morning, taking its direction from overseas markets where the dollar stood tall against the basket of currencies, at least over the past 24 hours.

Markets interpreted US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell’s first speech to the US Congress as leaning towards more interest-rate increases than is currently projected, sending the dollar a lot stronger.

The relative strength in the dollar interpreted what had been a relentless run in the rand, driven by the positive mood towards SA following the political changes, which markets wagered would translate into better economic growth.

"The market is now almost solely focused on the overall global dollar picture and a rather hawkish Fed chairman Jerome Powell caused the greenback to rally against everything else," Standard Bank trader Warrick Butler said in an e-mailed note.

The sustained strength in the dollar could hurt the rand and SA’s inflation outlook, thus complicating the task of the Reserve Bank when deciding on interest rates.

Some economists expect the Bank to cut rates as early March, after the budget allayed fiscal concerns, leading some to believe that SA will escape another credit downgrade when Moody’s releases results of its review in March.

"Economic fundamentals still argue for the Reserve Bank to cut rates, but the window of opportunity to do so is not so extensive," said ETM Analytics economist Halen Bothma.

At 9.30m, the rand was at R11.7414 to the dollar from R11.7246, R14.3688 to the euro from R14.3425 and at R16.3275 to the pound from R16.3104

The euro was at $1.2237 from $1.2233.