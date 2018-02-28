Oil prices fall as crude inventories rise exceeds forecasts

New York — Oil prices fell more than 1% on Wednesday and petroleum futures tumbled, after the US government said crude inventories had risen more than expected while petroleum stocks posted a big build instead of the draw that was forecast.

US crude inventories rose by 3-million barrels for the week ending February 23, compared with analyst expectations for a build of 2.1-million barrels.

Petroleum inventories rose by 2.5-million barrels, compared to analyst expectations for a 190,000-barrel drawdown. Petroleum futures fell sharply, leading the rest of the energy complex lower.

"The report was bearish, primarily due to the fairly large crude oil and gasoline inventory builds," said John Kilduff, partner at energy hedge fund Again Capital in New York.

US West Texas Intermediate crude dropped 75c at $62.26 a barrel, a 1.2% decline, in early-morning trading. Brent crude futures for the most active May contract were down 84c at $65.68 a barrel.

Petroleum futures lost 2.2% to $1.7636 a gallon. The rise in inventories came even as refineries boosted activity in the most recent week.

"In spite of refiners undergoing maintenance, they continue to process more crude compared to previous years adding to gasoline and diesel supply," said Andrew Lipow, president at Lipow Oil Associates in Houston.

Soaring US production kept a lid on oil prices in 2018, even though the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and Russia have reduced output.

A Reuters survey showed on Wednesday Opec maintained its supply cuts in February, dropping output to 32.28-million barrels per day, the lowest since April 2017.

"Climbing US production continues to weigh on the market as traders fear that the Opec output cuts will be nullified by the rising US output," said William O’Loughlin, investment analyst at Australia’s Rivkin Securities.

US crude production has risen by a fifth since mid-2016 to more than 10-million barrels per day. Wednesday’s release showed weekly production rose again to 10.3-million barrels per day.

Prices were pressured earlier after three of the world’s top consumers of crude — China, India and Japan — reported a slowdown in monthly factory activity.

The US dollar hit a one-month high on Wednesday, putting additional pressure on crude. A stronger dollar makes oil more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Reuters