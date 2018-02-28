JSE closes weaker as Ramaphosa optimism fades, while global market jitters bite

The JSE closed weaker on Wednesday, in broad-based losses, on subdued European markets and weaker Asian bourses, while local developments also had a negative effect.

Some profit-taking was also evident among retail and bank stocks after good recent runs.

Sentiment was dampened by a possible amendment to the Constitution to allow for the expropriation of land without compensation, and a further downgrading of Eskom’s debt by S&P Global Ratings earlier in the day.

Global risk-off sentiment was heightened by hawkish comments from recently appointed US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell, who indicated that interest rates could rise more than the expected three times this year, if warranted, on an upbeat economy.

Weaker than expected manufacturing data in China, the world’s largest consumer of commodities, had a deleterious effect on metals prices, which pushed miners on the local exchange lower.

After big gains in much of the world in January, February had been the worst month in at least a year for many stock benchmarks, Dow Jones Newswires reported.

Bourses had now recovered from a large sell-off that was fueled by a raft of misfired volatility bets earlier in the month, but concern was setting in that central banks could push interest rates up faster than previously expected, making stocks less attractive, the newswire said.

The JSE has been unable to gain further momentum from a positive reaction to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s election as head of state. The all share gained 5.76% in the week ended February 16, but lost 0.69% last week.

President Jacob Zuma’s exit provided a boost to SA, but the fall in US equities sparked a sharp sell-off, Capital Economics analyst John Ashbourne said. "Indeed, even after the ‘Ramaphosa rally’, the all share remained weaker than it was at the start of the month."

The Dow was 0.45% higher at the JSE’s close, while European markets were largely flat.

The all share closed 1.19% lower at 58,325.10 points and the top 40 dropped 1.25%. General retailers fell 2.45%, property 2.02%, banks 2.01%, financials 1.39%, the gold index 1.38% and industrials 1.2%.

Anglo American dropped 2.87% to R292.50 and BHP 1.63% to R244.88.

Exxaro plummeted 10.13% to R132.42, partly due to its trading ex-dividend.

British American Tobacco closed 2.21% lower at R706.75.

AngloGold Ashanti slipped 2.55% to R108.18.

Nedbank lost 3.62% to R287.56, FirstRand 2.31% to R73.90 and Barclays Africa 1.73% to R198.50.

Financial services group MMI relinquished 2.06% to R21.83.

Growthpoint closed 0.61% lower at R29.50. This despite the group increasing its distribution per share for the six months to end-December 2017 by 6.5%.

Resilient slumped 7.31% to R66.36 and Nepi Rockcastle 5% to R119.23.

Naspers fell 1.23% to R3,271.