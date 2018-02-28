Futures track weaker JSE, while Dow rebounds

South African futures lost ground on Wednesday, as global risk-assets came under pressure.

Banks and general retailers led the declines on the local bourse, with global miners also facing headwinds, including a firmer dollar.

Sentiment cooled following weak economic data out of China, while investors continue to watch the ongoing testimony of US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell.

Powell will appear before the Senate on Thursday, where he will face questions from lawmakers.

Local data calendar is light on Thursday.

The all share closed 1.19% lower at 58‚325.10 points and the top 40 dropped 1.25%. General retailers fell 2.45%‚ property 2.02%‚ banks 2.01%‚ financials 1.39%‚ the gold index 1.38% and industrials 1.2%.

At 5.40pm the Dow was up 0.55%, while European markets had reversed course from earlier losses. The FTSE 100 was up 0.1%, the DAX 30 0.17% and the CAC 40 0.21%.

At the same time gold was flat at $1,318.94 an ounce while platinum was off 0.11% to $981.71. Brent crude had fallen 0.98% to $65.89.

The top-40 Alsi futures index fell 1.08% to 51,405 points. The number of contracts traded was 20,306 from Tuesday’s 16,841.