Bonds weaken as market awaits US inflation numbers

Local government bonds were weaker at midday on Wednesday, as the rand remained under pressure after hawkish commentary by US Federal Reserve chairperson Jerome Powell.

The dollar strengthened in response. Higher US bond yields supported a sell-off in local bonds following a recent rally.

The market is now eyeing the release of US inflation numbers, expected at 1.30pm South African time.

A better-than-expected number is bound to support the greenback and pressurise the rand further. The local currency was already under pressure regarding some of the recent Cabinet appointments by President Cyril Ramaphosa, as well as the probable implementation of land expropriation without compensation.

"Combined with the outlook for the dollar, the local unit is on the back foot," Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) analysts said.

The release of local credit numbers earlier in the morning had little effect on the rand and bonds, as the data reflected subdued demand in the economy. Private-sector credit growth moderated to an annualised 5.54% in January.

At 11.30am the R186 was bid at 8.18% from 8.09% and the R207 at 6.76% from 6.69%.

The rand was at R11.7169 to the dollar from R11.7246.

Powell delivered an upbeat outlook for the US economy in testimony before Congress on Tuesday, with the dollar gaining against most currencies, and the rand leading losses among emerging-market currencies.

The 10-year treasury was last at 2.899% from 2.8632%.