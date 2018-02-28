Bonds softer as global sentiment turns risk-off

Local government bonds were weaker on Wednesday afternoon, while the rand was mixed, as risk-on sentiment in world markets waned.

The dollar strengthened on Tuesday, after newly appointed US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell adopted what was widely seen as a hawkish tone in his testimony before Congress.

Powell also delivered an upbeat outlook for the US economy, with the dollar gaining against most currencies, and the rand leading losses among those of emerging markets.

The market is now eyeing the release of US inflation numbers, expected at 3.30pm South African time.

A better-than-expected number is bound to support the greenback and add further pressure to the rand.

Global factors will be the biggest driver of the market, although the rand could feel some pressure from recent political developments, including an ANC decision to back a parliamentary motion that could pave the way for the expropriation of land without compensation.

"Combined with the outlook for the dollar‚ the local unit is on the back foot‚" Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) analysts said.

At 3.07pm the benchmark R186 bond was bid at 8.17% from 8.09% while the R207 was at 6.75% from 6.69%.

The rand was at R11.7643 to the dollar from R11.7246.

The US 10-year treasury was last seen at 2.8788% from 2.8962%.