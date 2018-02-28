Asian shares slip as concern about Chinese PMI adds to worry about US rates

The fear of faster US rate increases has caused anxiety that other central banks will start to tighten policy and raise borrowing costs. That would in turn hurt corporate earnings, clouding the outlook for what had been expected to be another solid year of global economic growth.

"Today’s comments appear to open the door for others on the [Fed] committee to revise their forecast as they see fit, and that Powell himself may be inclined to look for four hikes this year," JPMorgan economist Michael Feroli said in a note.

"We are naturally more confident in our standing call for four hikes this year and another four next year."

The Fed moved three times in 2017 and is seen as certain to do the same or more this year, with the first move expected as early as March.

Responding to Powell, equity markets in Europe and Wall Street turned south with the Dow, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq falling more than 1% each.

Bonds and currencies

Treasury prices slipped with yields on the 10-year US note rising past 2.9%. The dollar held on to gains after rallying against most major currencies overnight.

It hovered near a recent one-and-a-half-month top against the Australian dollar and held near a three-week high on the euro at $1.2227.

However, it did not fare well against the Japanese yen, a perceived safe haven.

Dollar bulls were wrong-footed after the Bank of Japan (BoJ) announced it would trim the amount of super long Japanese government bonds it offered to purchase at its regular debt-buying operation.

In commodities, oil prices extended declines into a second day fell as industry data showed an increase in US crude and petrol stockpiles.

Brent crude futures fell 31c to $66.32 a barrel, while US crude was last down 37c at $62.64.

Spot gold eased to $1,317.31/oz, not far from Tuesday’s $1,313.26 which was the lowest in three weeks.

Reuters