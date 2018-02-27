Markets

Rand weaker on mixed sentiment following Ramaphosa’s Cabinet reshuffle

27 February 2018 - 16:07 Maarten Mittner
The rand had turned negative by Tuesday afternoon, after strengthening following the overnight Cabinet reshuffle by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The local currency failed to keep up its momentum, as optimism on the appointments of Nhlanhla Nene and Pravin Gordhan in pivotal economic positions was tempered by the redeployment of a number of ministers that served under President Jacob Zuma.

Some analysts welcomed Nene’s return as minister of finance and Gordhan at public enterprises, but the retention of some ministers from the Zuma era was criticised.

"The rand struggled to find direction after strengthening to a new three-year high against the dollar on Monday, and the Cabinet reshuffle could be behind the mixed sentiment for the currency," said FXTM analyst Jameel Ahmad.

Ahmad said the rand was also looking for direction from the highly-anticipated testimony to the US Congress by new Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell later in the afternoon.

The dollar was flat against the euro.

Signs that the Fed was leaning toward raising rates at a faster-than-expected pace this year could boost the dollar, as higher rates make the US currency more attractive to investors, Dow Jones Newswires reported.

At 3pm the rand was at R11.6353 to the dollar from R11.5561, at R14.3318 to the euro from R14.2349 and at R16.218 to the pound from R16.1439.

The euro was at $1.2317 from $1.2318.

Gold holds steady as nervous traders await Fed chief’s speech

Bullion is hardly changed ahead of testimony from the new Federal Reserve chairman, but an analyst warns that the metal is vulnerable to profit-taking
5 hours ago

Oil eases as possible rise in US stocks outweighs faith in Opec-led cuts

Brent edges lower ahead of weekly data that is forecast to show a rise in crude inventories, although investor faith in the cartel’s ability to ...
3 hours ago

Global equities hit three-week highs ahead of Fed chief’s testimony

World stocks rise amid support from a decline in borrowing costs ahead of Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell’s first testimony before the Congress
5 hours ago

JSE signals thumbs up to Cabinet shake-up

The favourable sentiment played out in banks in particular, whose fortunes are tied to the local economy
3 hours ago

