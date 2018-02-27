Rand slips slightly as risk-on sentiment wanes ahead of Powell testimony

The rand was softer against major global currencies shortly before midday on Tuesday, with risk assets under pressure ahead of Congressional testimony by new US Federal Reserve chairperson Jerome Powell.

Powell’s comment on future Fed monetary policy is the major global risk event this week, which will be busy in terms of signals for future policy.

The rand’s reaction to local developments on Monday night was subdued, with analysts saying the market had largely priced in expected Cabinet reshuffle.

The rand should trade mostly within range on Tuesday, and with a string of data releases on the horizon this week, many investors would be cautious, said TreasuryOne currency dealer Gerard van der Westhuizen.

Analysts said the relative underperformance of the greenback so far in 2018 could mean hawkish commentary from Powell would cause significant movements in global currency markets. Powell’s testimony was expected to begin at 3.30pm South African time.

At 11.30am, the rand was at R11.6183 to the dollar from R11.5561, R14.3311 to the euro from R14.2349 and at R16.2275 to the pound from R16.1439

The euro was at $1.2335 from $1.2318.