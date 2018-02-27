Markets

Oil eases as possible rise in US stocks outweighs faith in Opec-led cuts

27 February 2018 - 14:32 Amanda Cooper
Picture: 123RF/PAVEL IGNATOV
Picture: 123RF/PAVEL IGNATOV

London — Oil edged lower on Tuesday ahead of weekly data that is forecast to show a rise in US crude inventories, although investor faith in Opec’s ability to curtail production helped stem a larger price slide.

Brent crude futures were down 10 cents at $67.40 a barrel by 10.43am GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude eased 17c to $63.74.

The American Petroleum Institute (API) releases its weekly figures on US crude inventories later on Tuesday. Stocks are forecast to have risen by 2.7-million barrels last week, according to a Reuters poll.

Inventories have fallen by more than 100-million barrels in the past 12 months, to around their lowest in three years. Seasonally, stocks tend to build in the first three months of the year.

US shale growth is very strong … The US will become the number one oil producer sometime very soon.
Fatih Birol, executive  director, International Energy Agency  

Soaring US production is upending global oil markets at a time when other major producers — including Russia and the Middle East-dominated oil cartel Opec — have been withholding output to prop up prices.

The US would overtake Russia as the world’s biggest oil producer by 2019, International Energy Agency (IEA) executive director Fatih Birol said on Tuesday.

"US shale growth is very strong, the pace is very strong.… The US will become the number one oil producer sometime very soon," he told Reuters separately.

US output was 10.27-million barrels a day, according to weekly government data released last Thursday, higher than the latest figures for Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest exporter, and just below Russia.

A steadier dollar also undermined the crude oil market, given the inverse relationship between the two, whereby a stronger US currency can encourage investors to book profits on their holdings of dollar-priced commodities, stocks or bonds.

"Our technical analysts are saying [oil] is bearish unless we break above $67.70," SEB head of commodity strategy Bjarne Schieldrop said.

"It’s been rejected exactly at that level … and that is where the price action is today. It’s at a level where it’s a tie between ‘back to bullish or back to bearish’."

Reuters

IN OTHER MARKETS ...

Gold holds steady as nervous traders await Fed chief’s speech

Bullion is hardly changed ahead of testimony from the new Federal Reserve chairman, but an analyst warns that the metal is vulnerable to profit-taking
Markets
3 hours ago

Global equities hit three-week highs ahead of Fed chief’s testimony

World stocks rise amid support from a decline in borrowing costs ahead of Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell’s first testimony before the Congress
Markets
3 hours ago

Rand slips slightly as risk-on sentiment wanes ahead of Powell testimony

US Fed chair Jerome Powell’s comment on future Fed monetary policy is the major global risk event this week
Markets
3 hours ago

Bonds weaker as rand slips against dollar

Analysts say most of the good news on Cyril Ramaphosa’s new Cabinet was already priced in, although the rand lost some ground even as the ...
Markets
3 hours ago

JSE signals thumbs up to Cabinet shake-up

The favourable sentiment played out in banks in particular, whose fortunes are tied to the local economy
Markets
1 hour ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Rand little changed by Cabinet reshuffle
Markets
2.
Rand at strongest level in three years
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE firms along with major global ...
Markets
4.
Rand marginally softer as news on Cabinet ...
Markets
5.
Asian shares rise to three-week high ahead of ...
Markets

Related Articles

Oil at three-week high on comments by Saudi Arabia
Markets

CLYDE RUSSELL: Opec, Russia have done their bit, now it’s up to the US and China
Opinion

EDITORIAL: Slow burn of fuel price rise
Opinion / Editorials

What China tells us about who’s sticking with Opec cuts and who might be ...
Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.