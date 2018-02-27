Oil eases as possible rise in US stocks outweighs faith in Opec-led cuts

London — Oil edged lower on Tuesday ahead of weekly data that is forecast to show a rise in US crude inventories, although investor faith in Opec’s ability to curtail production helped stem a larger price slide.

Brent crude futures were down 10 cents at $67.40 a barrel by 10.43am GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude eased 17c to $63.74.

The American Petroleum Institute (API) releases its weekly figures on US crude inventories later on Tuesday. Stocks are forecast to have risen by 2.7-million barrels last week, according to a Reuters poll.

Inventories have fallen by more than 100-million barrels in the past 12 months, to around their lowest in three years. Seasonally, stocks tend to build in the first three months of the year.