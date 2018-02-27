JSE signals thumbs up to Cabinet shake-up

The JSE was relatively well supported on Tuesday, with markets generally taking on board the revamped Cabinet, which President Cyril Ramaphosa announced late on Monday.

In particular, the favourable sentiment played out in banks, whose fortunes are tied to the local economy. But the rand weakened in an apparent "buy the rumour, sell the fact" scenario.

The reappointment of highly regarded Nhlanhla Nene as finance minister was one of the highlights of the Cabinet reshuffle.

In 2015‚ then president Jacob Zuma unceremoniously removed Nene from the finance position‚ causing the rand and local bonds to lose substantial value, hitting financial stocks in the process.

"Markets generally seem pleased with the new Cabinet, but some concerns exist as there are still some Zuma stalwarts included; this could be seen in the weakness of the rand," said Vasilis Girasis, trader at BP Bernstein Stockbrokers.

"But let’s not forget that the rand has had a big move and is probably looking overbought in any event."

As the rand slipped to R11.60/$, some big rand-hedge stocks benefited, leaving the all share up 0.83% to 59,355.10 points by lunchtime.

Europe’s leading share markets were narrowly mixed at midday, after a similarly mixed session in Asia.

The spotlight was on US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell, who was scheduled to appear before the US Congress later in the day for the first time since he officially assumed the hot seat earlier in February.

"So what will Jerome Powell say? For me he will take the last FOMC [federal open market committee] meeting minutes and almost repeat it word for word, with the expectation of inflation hitting 2% but not overshooting, and say that gradual rate hikes are still necessary, stopping short of hinting that we may well see more than three hikes in 2018," said James Hughes, chief market analyst at Axitrader.

Standard Bank was up 2.19% to R221.30, Nedbank 2.11% to R300.20 and Investec plc 2.34% to R103.96.

Shoprite was up 5.3% to R271.66, after reporting a 14% rise in first-half headline earnings late on Monday after the market close. Truworths was up 2.01% to R103.84 and Massmart 2.07% to R165.35.

Resilient regained 4.93% to R75.55 and Nepi Rockcastle 3.98% to R128.40.

Transport and logistics group Imperial was up 3.78% to R259.04.

Remgro was up 2.14% to R243.50 and Brait 4.22% to R43.94, bringing cumulative gains to 12% in February.

Drug maker Aspen was up 2.49% to R274.37 while technology group EOH gained 3.09% to R72.99.