Markets

JSE signals thumbs up to Cabinet shake-up

27 February 2018 - 14:13 Andries Mahlangu
The Johannesburg Stock Exchange, in Sandton, Johannesburg. File picture: ROBERT TSHABALALA
The Johannesburg Stock Exchange, in Sandton, Johannesburg. File picture: ROBERT TSHABALALA

The JSE was relatively well supported on Tuesday, with markets generally taking on board the revamped Cabinet, which President Cyril Ramaphosa announced late on Monday.

In particular, the favourable sentiment played out in banks, whose fortunes are tied to the local economy. But the rand weakened in an apparent "buy the rumour, sell the fact" scenario.

The reappointment of highly regarded Nhlanhla Nene as finance minister was one of the highlights of the Cabinet reshuffle.

In 2015‚ then president Jacob Zuma unceremoniously removed Nene from the finance position‚ causing the rand and local bonds to lose substantial value, hitting financial stocks in the process.

"Markets generally seem pleased with the new Cabinet, but some concerns exist as there are still some Zuma stalwarts included; this could be seen in the weakness of the rand," said Vasilis Girasis, trader at BP Bernstein Stockbrokers.

"But let’s not forget that the rand has had a big move and is probably looking overbought in any event."

As the rand slipped to R11.60/$, some big rand-hedge stocks benefited, leaving the all share up 0.83% to 59,355.10 points by lunchtime.

Europe’s leading share markets were narrowly mixed at midday, after a similarly mixed session in Asia.

The spotlight was on US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell, who was scheduled to appear before the US Congress later in the day for the first time since he officially assumed the hot seat earlier in February.

"So what will Jerome Powell say? For me he will take the last FOMC [federal open market committee] meeting minutes and almost repeat it word for word, with the expectation of inflation hitting 2% but not overshooting, and say that gradual rate hikes are still necessary, stopping short of hinting that we may well see more than three hikes in 2018," said James Hughes, chief market analyst at Axitrader.

Standard Bank was up 2.19% to R221.30, Nedbank 2.11% to R300.20 and Investec plc 2.34% to R103.96.

Shoprite was up 5.3% to R271.66, after reporting a 14% rise in first-half headline earnings late on Monday after the market close. Truworths was up 2.01% to R103.84 and Massmart 2.07% to R165.35.

Resilient regained 4.93% to R75.55 and Nepi Rockcastle 3.98% to R128.40.

Transport and logistics group Imperial was up 3.78% to R259.04.

Remgro was up 2.14% to R243.50 and Brait 4.22% to R43.94, bringing cumulative gains to 12% in February.

Drug maker Aspen was up 2.49% to R274.37 while technology group EOH gained 3.09% to R72.99.

MORE MARKET NEWS

Gold holds steady as nervous traders await Fed chief’s speech

Bullion is hardly changed ahead of testimony from the new Federal Reserve chairman, but an analyst warns that the metal is vulnerable to profit-taking
Markets
3 hours ago

Global equities hit three-week highs ahead of Fed chief’s testimony

World stocks rise amid support from a decline in borrowing costs ahead of Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell’s first testimony before the Congress
Markets
3 hours ago

Rand slips slightly as risk-on sentiment wanes ahead of Powell testimony

US Fed chair Jerome Powell’s comment on future Fed monetary policy is the major global risk event this week
Markets
3 hours ago

Bonds weaker as rand slips against dollar

Analysts say most of the good news on Cyril Ramaphosa’s new Cabinet was already priced in, although the rand lost some ground even as the ...
Markets
3 hours ago

Muted opening on JSE after rand shows little reaction to Ramaphosa’s reshuffle

Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking analysts say Cyril Ramaphosa getting rid ‘of many Zuma-ites, but several remain in a still extremely ...
Markets
5 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Rand little changed by Cabinet reshuffle
Markets
2.
Rand at strongest level in three years
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE firms along with major global ...
Markets
4.
Rand marginally softer as news on Cabinet ...
Markets
5.
Asian shares rise to three-week high ahead of ...
Markets

Related Articles

Business is happy with Cyril Ramaphosa’s Cabinet changes … sort of
National

PETER BRUCE: The reshuffle: Cyril gets it half right
Opinion / Bruce's List

WATCH: The ‘Ramaphosa train’ needs to build more steam
Markets

Reluctant Nene knew he would not be able to change Ramaphosa’s mind
National

The who’s who of Cyril Ramaphosa’s new Cabinet
Politics

The old, new and surprising faces in Ramaphosa’s Cabinet
National

RANJENI MUNUSAMY: Ramaphosa seizes back control of finances with Nene and ...
Politics

RAY HARTLEY: Ramaphosa - Lessons from the Italian front in WW2
Politics

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.