Bonds slightly weaker after reshuffle, as market eyes Fed

Local government bonds were marginally softer on Tuesday morning, after the rand largely shrugged off Monday night’s Cabinet reshuffle.

Global focus is squarely on new US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell, who will address Congress in his first public appearance since being sworn in earlier in February.

The market had now fully priced in a Fed interest rate increase in March, but with the expectation of four rather than three rate rises this year, Powell’s speech could see sharp gains for the greenback, said BK Asset Management MD Kathy Lien.

Locally, the rand’s reaction to the Cabinet reshuffle on Monday night was muted, which analysts said suggested that it had been priced in by the market. Positive sentiment towards SA’s local political environment should continue, but movements in the dollar would take more focus.

At 9am the R186 was bid at 8.04% from 8% while the R207 was at 6.635% from 6.590%.

The rand was at R11.5758 to the dollar from R11.5561.

The US 10-year treasury was last at 2.8605% from 2.8660%.