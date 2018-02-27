Bonds follow weaker rand as caution prevails ahead of Powell testimony

Local government bonds were softer on Tuesday afternoon, tracking the rand, which weakened as investors digested the implications of Monday’s Cabinet reshuffle by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Analysts said much of the positive sentiment based the reshuffle had been priced in, while not all of the more unsavoury ministers had been axed. Ramaphosa’s move is being widely seen as a compromise aimed at soothing tension between the ANC’s warring factions.

While Ramaphosa made inevitable compromises by retaining some Zuma loyalists, the most vital positions in the new Cabinet were occupied by competent officials, said Verisk Maplecroft head of Africa research Ben Payton.

Globally, focus will be squarely on newly appointed US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell, who will deliver the Fed’s semi-annual monetary policy report to Congress this week.

US government bonds were steady ahead of the testimony, with the 10-year treasury yield trading below 2.9%.

At 3pm the R186 was bid at 8.085% from 8% and the R207 at 6.69% from 6.59%.

The rand was at R11.6353 to the dollar from R11.5561.

The 10-year treasury was last seen at 2.8760% from 2.8632%.