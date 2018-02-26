Daily Stock Pick
WATCH: Stock pick — Reinet
26 February 2018 - 08:40
Kyle Burgess from Nedbank Private Wealth chose Reinet as his stock pick of the day.
He said he was “quite bullish on most of the round hitters” and thought Reinet had been a firm favourite for some time already.
“It’s a good time to pick up this stock at the back of the selling pressure, as well as the rand that is also doing well,” he said.
Kyle Burgess from Nedbank Private Wealth talks to Business Day TV about Reinet
OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:
Please sign in or register to comment.