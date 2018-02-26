WATCH: Stock pick — Reinet

Markets

Kyle Burgess from Nedbank Private Wealth chose Reinet as his stock pick of the day.

He said he was “quite bullish on most of the round hitters” and thought Reinet had been a firm favourite for some time already.

“It’s a good time to pick up this stock at the back of the selling pressure, as well as the rand that is also doing well,” he said.

