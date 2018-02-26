Sasol may fuel JSE on Monday

A busy week for JSE-listed company results kicks off on Monday with Sasol, Bidvest, Hulamin, RCL Foods and UK-focused property group Hammerson.

Sasol said on January 23 that it expected to report on Monday that headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months to end-December grew between 12% and 17%.

"Sasol is expected to deliver a largely strong set of results, underpinned by a satisfactory operational performance across most of the value chain, higher crude oil and product prices and increased demand for our specialty chemicals products," the trading statement said.

"Our results were, however, constrained by poor economic conditions in SA, which impacted on demand for our products, a less than satisfactory operational performance at our Natref operations, a much stronger closing rand-dollar exchange rate and the negative impact of remeasurement and once-off item charges."

Aluminium products fabricator Hulamin said on February 6 that it expected to report on Monday that HEPS for the year to end-December declined by up to 16%.

Echoing Sasol, it complained about the strong rand, which it said reduced earnings by about R300m.

"Despite achieving a record sales volume of 233,000 tonnes, Hulamin’s operating profit for the 2017 financial year is expected to be below that of the prior year, mainly impacted by the significantly stronger rand that averaged R13.32/$ from R14.73/$ in 2016."

RCL Foods said on February 12 it expected to report interim HEPS for the six months to end-December grew as much as 66%.

The poultry group said this was due to a number of one-off write-downs in the comparative period in 2016.

Services group Bidvest is scheduled to release its interim results on Monday. It has not issued a trading statement, indicating its earnings will be within 20% of the matching period’s.