Rand at strongest level in three years

The rand continued its winning ways on Monday morning, touching levels not seen since early 2015.

Positive sentiment towards SA was the recurring theme.

Foreigners were net buyers of local bonds to the tune of R12.3bn over the past week, helping the momentum in the rand, which acts a buffer against inflation.

Foreigners have also been aggressive net buyers of the local shares since December when Cyril Ramaphosa became the new of the new leader of the ANC.