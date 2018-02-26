Rand marginally softer as news on Cabinet reshuffle remains on hold

The rand was steady on Monday afternoon, but off its best levels of the day, as the market awaits President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Cabinet reshuffle.

Speculation is mounting Ramaphosa is struggling to address different factional issues in the ANC, at a time many are awaiting the axing of a number of incompetent ministers who are tainted by links to state capture.

The ANC’s top six officials are set to meet later on Monday, following the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) meeting over the weekend.

Following the reshuffle, market attention will focus to ratings agency Moody’s announcement on or about March 23. If incompetent ministers are removed, this will strengthen the possibility of Moody’s holding off on a downgrade to junk status.

The rand hit a three-year best level of R11.5069 to the dollar earlier, before drifting weaker.

While the rand has recouped its losses from the effects of Nenegate at the end of 2015 and early 2016, it has yet to fully recover the losses of the past decade or so, said Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop.

"Should SA avoid a Moody’s credit rating downgrade, the rand could strengthen somewhat further, but will be constrained thereafter until evidence emerges of stronger GDP growth," Bishop said.

At 3pm the rand was at R11.5905 to the dollar from R11.5645, at R14.2803 to the euro from R14.2148 and at R16.2644 to the pound from R16.1769.

The euro was at $1.2321 from $1.2293.

Globally, focus was on central-bank policy, with numerous senior officials expected to give commentary. These includes European Central Bank (ECB) president Mario Draghi, who is to address the European parliament later on Monday.

Inflation figures from the eurozone and the US are expected on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.