R186 bond poised at 8% as market awaits word from Ramaphosa and Draghi

Local government bonds were firmer on Monday at midday, as the market awaited a Cabinet reshuffle announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Globally, the focus was firmly on expected pronouncements from central bank heads.

European Central Bank (ECB) head Mario Draghi is due to address the European parliament later on Monday, where it is thought he could hint about the timing of a monetary-policy shift, analysts said.

The ECB can slow its bond purchases without risking an "unwarranted" increase in eurozone interest rates because it already holds such a large quantity of bonds, a top ECB official said Friday.

The Federal Reserve signalled on Friday that it was unperturbed by the volatility in financial markets earlier in February and remained on track to raise rates gradually in 2018, Dow Jones Newswires reported.

In its semi-annual monetary policy report to Congress released on Friday, the central bank said it still saw equity prices as elevated despite the market sell-off in early February, but noted that "overall vulnerabilities in the US financial system remain moderate on balance".

Fed chairperson Jerome Powell is set to testify on the report on Tuesday before a House committee, his first appearance on Capitol Hill since he was sworn in as the new leader of the US central bank earlier in February. He is scheduled to testify before the Senate banking committee on Thursday.

At 11.30am the R186 was bid at 8.01% from 8.02%, after reaching 7.995% earlier, and the R207 was at 6.605% from 6.615%.

The rand was at R11.5656 to the dollar from R11.5645.

The US 10-year treasury was last at 2.8569% from 2.8660%.