MARKET WRAP: JSE firms along with major global markets

The JSE began the week on a positive note on Monday, in line with buoyant global bourses, while markets largely welcomed the day’s local corporate news.

The JSE, however, pared earlier gains, with banks and retailers closing lower despite a strong start to the session, while the rand remained at a three-year high to the dollar.

Firmer precious metal prices and an optimistic tone on international markets supported miners. US Treasury yields, which are being closely watched by investors, were also supportive of risk assets generally.

The week, however, is littered with expected commentary by global central bankers, with data releases also including inflation readings for both the US and euro area.

Despite signs of rising inflation, it was likely that central banks would be overly hawkish, said Old Mutual Multi-Managers analyst Izak Odendaal. "The global backdrop therefore remains supportive for SA, with strong global economic growth, firmer commodity prices, inflation that is still mild - but rising - and central banks that are careful not to overreact."

The all share closed 0.26% higher at 58‚868.90 points and the top 40 gained 0.22%. Resources climbed 1.78%‚ the gold index 1.36% and property 0.98%. Food and drug retailers shed 1.3%‚ banks 0.74%‚ platinums 0.27% and industrials 0.17%.

Anglo American ended 3.07% higher at R296.05.

After gaining more than 4% in intraday trade‚ Sasol settled 1.43% higher at R400.16. The petrochemical company reported a 17% rise in first-half headline earnings per share to R17.67.

Global beer giant Anheuser-Busch InBev rose 2.46% to R1‚253.65 and British American Tobacco 0.65% to R724.65.

Remgro softened 1.93% to R238.39.

In the gold sector‚ Harmony added 3.59% to R24.24 and highly-geared Sibanye-Stillwater 2.37% to R11.68.

Steinhoff leapt 7.01% to R5.65 and Woolworths 3.45% to R67.25. Massmart rose 2.14% to R162‚ bringing its cumulative gains to 17.06% so far in February.

Resilient jumped 5.11% to R72‚ Fortress B 3.04% to R15.95‚ Nepi Rockcastle 5.55% to R123.49 and Greenbay 6.98% to R1.38.

At 5.40pm the Dow was up 0.67%‚ with European markets also firmer. The FTSE 100 was up 0.63%‚ the CAC 40 0.37% and the DAX 30 0.15%.

At the same time gold was up 0.31% to $1‚332.40 and platinum 0.25% to $995.81. Brent crude was off 0.23% to $67.15 a barrel.

The top-40 Alsi futures index rose 0.27% to 51,800 points. The number of contracts traded was 15‚359 from Friday’s 14‚925.