JSE ends higher as miners gain while banks turn negative

26 February 2018 - 18:35 Maarten Mittner
Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK
The JSE ended higher but pared gains in late trade on Monday, following a strong opening, as banks and retailers struggled to hold onto earlier levels.

The property index was up for the second consecutive trading day, but was off its earlier best levels as momentum slowed as the day wore on. After being hard hit recently, Resilient jumped more than 5%.

Sentiment was fickle, despite a strong opening on the Dow, ahead of further guidance from central bankers on future policy this week, with numerous senior officials expected to speak on monetary policy. Inflation figures from the eurozone and the US are due on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

Trade became more subdued during the afternoon amid indications that President Cyril Ramaphosa would only announce his first reshuffle following a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

The rand firmed to three-year best level of R11.5069 to the dollar, albeit in a weaker dollar environment, on hope that Ramaphosa will announce the departure of a number of incompetent ministers. The ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) met over the weekend.

TreasuryOne dealer Andre Botha said there was speculation last week that a Cabinet reshuffle appeared imminent. "The rand was boosted as part of a turnaround in the global mood toward SA."

This saw a reported inflow of money from abroad, with foreigners buying a net R12.4bn of local bonds last week, said Stanlib retail investment director Paul Hansen. "However, the industrial index has been hit by the stronger rand, particularly Richemont, British American Tobacco and Mondi."

The euro gave back some gains against the greenback ahead of an address by the European Central Bank (ECB) president Mario Draghi on a possible time frame of when the ECB would end its easing policies.

The all share closed 0.26% higher at 58,868.90 points and the top 40 gained 0.22%. Resources climbed 1.78%, the gold index 1.36% and property 0.98%. Food and drug retailers shed 1.3%, banks 0.74%, platinums 0.27% and industrials 0.17%.

Anglo American ended 3.07% higher at R296.05.

Kumba Iron Ore jumped 6.39% to R359.89 and Assore 7.87% to R340.

After gaining more than 4% in intraday trade, Sasol settled 1.43% higher at R400.16. The petrochemical company reported a 17% rise in first-half headline earnings per share to R17.67.

Global beer giant Anheuser-Busch InBev rose 2.46% to R1,253.65 and British American Tobacco 0.65% to R724.65.

Remgro softened 1.93% to R238.39.

In the gold sector, Harmony added 3.59% to R24.24 and highly-geared Sibanye-Stillwater 2.37% to R11.68.

Standard Bank closed 1.39% lower at R216.55, but Nedbank gained 0.34% to R294.

Steinhoff leapt 7.01% to R5.65 and Woolworths 3.45% to R67.25. Massmart rose 2.14% to R162, bringing its cumulative gains to 17.06% so far in February.

Resilient jumped 5.11% to R72, Fortress B 3.04% to R15.95, Nepi Rockcastle 5.55% to R123.49 and Greenbay 6.98% to R1.38.

Naspers slipped 0.44% to R3,319.99.

