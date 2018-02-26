Markets

Futures up on stronger JSE and upbeat Dow

26 February 2018 - 18:22 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: JSE

South African futures firmed on Friday, responding positively to the upbeat tone on global markets, despite a spate of looming risk events this week.

Diversified global miners were the largest beneficiaries of risk-on trade on Monday, further bolstered by higher prices for most commodities.

International focus throughout this week will be squarely on global central bank policy. On Tuesday, newly appointed US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell will begin testifying before the US House of Representatives on the outlook for interest rates in the US.

Local focus is expected to remain on a possible Cabinet reshuffle, with speculation that President Cyril Ramaphosa will soon act to stamp his authority on the government.

It will also be a busy week in terms of local corporate and economic news. Results expected on Tuesday include AECI finals and interim results from construction groups Aveng and WBHO.

The all share closed 0.26% higher at 58‚868.90 points and the top 40 gained 0.22%. Resources climbed 1.78%‚ the gold index 1.36% and property 0.98%. Food and drug retailers shed 1.3%‚ banks 0.74%‚ platinums 0.27% and industrials 0.17%.

At 5.40pm the Dow was up 0.67%, with European markets also firmer. The FTSE 100 was up 0.63%, the CAC 40 0.37% and the DAX 30 0.15%.

At the same time gold was up 0.31% to $1,332.40 and platinum 0.25% to $995.81. Brent crude was off 0.23% to $67.15 a barrel.

The top-40 Alsi futures index rose 0.27% to 51‚800 points. The number of contracts traded was 15,359 from Friday’s 14,925.

