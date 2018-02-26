Bonds track firmer rand, as market eyes global central banks

Local government bonds were firmer on Monday morning, tracking a buoyant rand, while global sentiment was risk-on.

Local focus remains on the ANC amid speculation that a Cabinet reshuffle is imminent.

The ANC’s top six will meet on Monday, and news of a reshuffle will be closely watched amid questions as to how effectively President Cyril Ramaphosa will be able to navigate internal party divisions in order to drive a market-friendly policy agenda.

Globally, the focus is on central banks this week, with a number of policy makers expected to make key speeches. This includes European Central Bank (ECB) president Mario Draghi’s address before the European parliament later on Monday.

Draghi might drop further hints on the timing of a monetary-policy shift in Monday’s hearing, which the euro would be particularly sensitive to, said Oanda analyst Craig Erlam. The ECB had long indicated that it would give the market a good deal of warning of a shift, and many believed this warning was imminent.

Inflation data for both the US and eurozone later this week could also reinforce any commentary from officials.

At 9.30am the R186 was bid at 7.995% from 8.020% and the R207 at 6.590% from 6.615%.

The rand was at R11.5207 to the dollar from R11.5645.

The US 10-year treasury was last seen at 2.8569% from 2.8660%.