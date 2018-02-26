Local government bonds were little changed on Monday afternoon, as investors waited for fresh catalysts.

The week is a busy one in terms of global data releases and central bank commentary.

European Central Bank (ECB) president Mario Draghi is expected to address the European Union parliament at 4pm South African time on Monday.

Draghi might drop further hints on the timing of a monetary-policy shift‚ which the euro would be particularly sensitive to‚ said Oanda analyst Craig Erlam. The ECB had long indicated that it would give the market a good deal of warning of a shift‚ and many believed this warning was imminent.

US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell is set to testify before Congress on that central bank’s expected monetary policy direction on Tuesday.

Locally, focus remains on a possible Cabinet reshuffle, with the ANC’s top six expected to meet on Monday afternoon. The party has indicated the issue of the Cabinet reshuffle may be on the agenda.

It has also emerged that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has reached a decision on whether or not to reinstate fraud and corruption charges against former President Jacob Zuma.

The NPA, however, has previously given assurances to lobby group the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution that it would give at least two-weeks notice of any public announcements. The NPA was busy requesting a waiver of this assurance, reports suggested.

At 3pm the R186 was bid at an unchanged 8.02% while the R207 was at 6.6% from 6.615%.

The rand was at R11.8905 to the dollar from R11.5645.

The US 10-year treasury was last at 2.8541% from 2.8660%.